Let the law take its course, ANC says after arrest of MP Bongani Bongo

The ANC on Thursday said it had noted the arrest of former state security minister and MP Bongani Bongo and said the law must take its course.

The office of chief whip Pemmy Majodina said in a statement: “We are aware that the MP was arrested by the Hawks on allegations of corruption.

“We also note that as part of his bail conditions, Cde Bongo may not interfere with witnesses and cannot travel abroad without informing the investigating officer.

“As the ANC, we will not comment on the allegations levelled against Cde Bongo as we want to allow the law to take its course,” it said.

Bongo appeared in the Cape Town magistrate's court after his arrest on Thursday. The Hawks said he faced 13 charges of corruption. He was released on R5,000 bail and the case was postponed to January 31.