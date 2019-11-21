Andre de Ruyter will bring stability to Eskom, says Cyril Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hailed the appointment of outgoing Nampak CEO Andre de Ruyter as the new Eskom group CEO, saying it was a move to bring stability to the troubled power utility.

In his opening remarks in a meeting with the Black Business Council, Ramaphosa referenced the crises at Eskom, saying the board and government were working together on a turnaround.

“The appointment of a permanent group chief executive officer at Eskom is an important step to restoring stability and forging a sustainable path on this strategic entity,” he said.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan announced on Monday that De Ruyter would take over as Eskom CEO after Phakamani Hadebe resigned.

There has been mixed reaction to De Ruyter’s appointment, with some raising concerns about transformation.