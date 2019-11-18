ANC working with DA would be political suicide — SACP

The SACP in Nelson Mandela Bay has welcomed the decision of the ANC’s national bosses not to work with the DA to regain full control of City Hall.

In October, the ANC’s regional task team met with branches of the ANC to discuss a potential partnership to work with the DA to remove Bay mayor Mongemeli Bobani.

The DA was willing to vote Bobani out of office in favour of an ANC mayor and in exchange the DA wanted the ANC to revise the metro’s system to ensure that DA councillors, rather than mayoral committee members, served as committee chairs.

Some of the ANC’s branches rejected this plan.

SACP spokesperson Lazola Pukwana weighed in on the matter, saying the ANC could not afford to “get into bed with the DA” to govern as this would amount to political suicide.

“We will squash the notorious attempts of the regional task team of wanting a backdoor entry into the executive council of the metro.

“It is our view that the focus and priorities of the task team should be that of delivering on the mandate bestowed up them in their appointment.

“The SACP believes that the movement has the ability to reclaim the Nelson Mandela metro.

“Such an exercise must be undertaken through deliberate efforts of engaging the alliance, structures of the ANC and the electorate on a regular basis,” Pukwana said.

Last Wednesday, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and national executive member Nomvula Mokonyane were in the metro, where they held meetings with the party’s regional leaders, councillors and branches all day.

The ANC, which governs the metro in a coalition with the UDM, AIC, PA and UF, has repeatedly called for Bobani to be removed.

Bobani has survived four attempts to oust him as meetings to debate the motion have collapsed

The ANC in the province had been in talks with the DA about Bobani.

Last week, Magashule accused the DA was “imploding” and said it had failed the people of the metro.

“We’ve told people that the DA is not an alternative to govern SA or our municipalities.

“The only hope for the people of the metro and the Eastern Cape is the ANC,” he said.