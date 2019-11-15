Madikizela says Western Cape comes first as he exits DA leadership race

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says he cannot be distracted from his mandate of running the party in the province by a race to become the interim federal leader.

Madikizela told TimesLIVE on Monday that it was his priority to build structures in the province in the lead up to the 2021 local government elections "without any interruption to our current leadership".

Last week Madikizela wrote to the party's federal elections presiding officer, Desiree van der Walt, announcing that he would withdraw from the contest for the party's top spot.

Van der Walt confirmed she had received his letter.

"[Madikizela] wrote to me last week informing me that he had chosen not to participate as a candidate. He did not give any reasons for his withdrawal. In the DA, we don't require reasons to be given. I have accepted his request," she said.