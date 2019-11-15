EFF enters fray as SAA scrambles to limit damage

The EFF has threatened to join forces with the workers at South African Airways (SAA) as they embark on a national strike that will ground the national carrier today.

Yesterday SAA said all its domestic, regional and international flights will be cancelled today and tomorrow.

The national carrier said it would lose in excess of R50m day due to the strike.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) announced this week that they would ground all planes over a number of grievances, including wages.

The strike is also a response to SAA's announcement that more than 900 jobs could be lost in its restructuring process to meet new wage demands.

The EFF has thrown its weight behind the strike, saying the government is to blame for SAA's financial problems.

"The EFF not only supports the strike action, we will join in together with our ground forces," the EFF said.

"The failure of SAA must be put squarely on the Ramaphosa and Gordhan government. They have failed to stabilise the state-owned enterprises (SOE). They have been presiding over the government for two years now and SAA, like other SOEs, is continuing to deteriorate."