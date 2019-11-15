ANC won’t back move to dissolve Bay council

PREMIUM

Afraid it would not regain control of Nelson Mandela Bay should there be an election rerun, the ANC’s national bosses will not back any move to dissolve the council.



Four insiders at Wednesday’s marathon meeting with ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule and national executive committee member Nomvula Mokonyane say the national leadership would only endorse a proposal that an administrator be brought in to take over the running of the city — but with the political leadership still at the helm...

