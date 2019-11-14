ANC bigwigs on metro fact-finding mission

PREMIUM

ANC national bosses have arrived in Nelson Mandela Bay on a fact-finding mission to get to the bottom of the chaos in the metro’s coalition government.



Secretary-general Ace Magashule and national executive member Nomvula Mokonyane were in the metro on Wednesday, where they held meetings with the party’s regional leaders, councillors and branches all day...

