Zuma has 'nothing to hide', says Mkhwebane can access his tax records
Former president Jacob Zuma has entered the fray in the ongoing battle between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Sars over his tax records, saying the public protector is free to access the files.
This is after Sars went to court to oppose a subpoena by Mkhwebane for Zuma's tax records.
Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Zuma said he was not consulted by Sars, adding that he believed Mkhwebane should have the records if she wants them.
"I hear that my Sars records are being contested in court by Kieswetter. No one has consulted me about this matter. Furthermore, I have been informed that the office requesting these records is the office of the public protector (PP)," tweeted Zuma.
It must be known that I have nothing to hide. If the @PublicProtector wants to see my SARS records she is free to do so. We should not make the job of the PP difficult. If she wants my records, she must have them.— Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) November 12, 2019
He said he had always respected the public protector, including co-operating with the office during Thuli Madonsela's time - even when he was the subject of investigation.
"I need to clarify that I have never refused the office of the PP access to investigate my affairs. This country knows very well that the former PP Thula Madonsela investigated me on a number of occasions and made findings against me," said Zuma.
"I never refused nor hid anything she wanted to investigate. Even where I personally thought she was going beyond her mandate and powers, I still obliged because I respect the office of the public protector and therefore I am not part of the contestation of my tax records."
Zuma said he had "nothing to hide" and Mkhwebane therefore had his blessing to access his tax records. He added that the work of the public protector's office should not be made more difficult by denying access to information.
"If the public protector wants to see my Sars records, she is free to do so. We should not make the job of the PP difficult. If she wants my records, she must have them."