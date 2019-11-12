Zuma has 'nothing to hide', says Mkhwebane can access his tax records

Former president Jacob Zuma has entered the fray in the ongoing battle between Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Sars over his tax records, saying the public protector is free to access the files.

This is after Sars went to court to oppose a subpoena by Mkhwebane for Zuma's tax records.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Zuma said he was not consulted by Sars, adding that he believed Mkhwebane should have the records if she wants them.

"I hear that my Sars records are being contested in court by Kieswetter. No one has consulted me about this matter. Furthermore, I have been informed that the office requesting these records is the office of the public protector (PP)," tweeted Zuma.