Malema’s R1m defamation case against former EFF member dismissed

EFF leader Julius Malema’s R1m defamation law suit against a former party member was dismissed in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.



Malema was suing former MP Thembinkosi Rawula, of Port Elizabeth, for damages after Rawula accused the fiery party leader of corruption on his personal Facebook page...

