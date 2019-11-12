DA wins R300k defamation case against ANCYL for ‘racist’ slur

The DA has welcomed a Bloemfontein high court judgment in a defamation case brought against the ANC Youth League in the Free State.

Judge Johann Daffue on Monday ruled in favour of DA leader in the Free State legislature Roy Jankielsohn and awarded R300,000 in damages. He further ordered the ANCYL to cover the legal costs of the suit.

The case was heard in mid-August.

Jankielsohn said he received defamatory statements from the ANCYL in 2017, after he and the DA in the province questioned a controversial honorary doctorate awarded to ANC secretary-general and former Free State premier Ace Magashule by the Turkish tertiary institution, Bahcesehir University, that year.

They said the institution had received substantial funding from the Free State government.