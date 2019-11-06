Zuma 'lied' in state capture inquiry evidence, says Themba Maseko

Former Government Communication Information Systems (GCIS) boss Themba Maseko has labelled Jacob Zuma's testimony before the state capture inquiry as “untrue”.

Maseko returned to the commission on Wednesday after first taking the stand in August last year - this time to respond to evidence given by the former president four months ago.

Leading Maseko's evidence, the commission's Kate Hofmeyr said investigators had, since Maseko's first appearance, probed certain issues further, and other witnesses had appeared to corroborate his evidence.

When Maseko first took the stand, he said former cabinet minister Collins Chabane had told him that Zuma had given the instruction that Maseko should be booted in February 2011. According to Maseko, Chabane said he had received a call from Zuma, who was out of the country at the time, instructing him to remove Maseko.

But when Zuma appeared before the commission in July, he denied that he issued the instruction. The former president said people often used his name if they wanted “bad” things to be done, and Chabane could have done the same if he wanted to get rid of Maseko.

“My response is very clear, I think what the former president says in his oral evidence is untrue. There was never an issue between myself and Chabane, we had a very solid relationship and the way he conveyed the message to me indicated that he himself was shocked by the turn of events,” Maseko told the commission.