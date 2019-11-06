DA welcomes BLF de-registration as a political party

The DA has welcomed the deregistration of Black First Land First (BLF) as a political party.

This after the electoral court on Monday rejected BLF's application to appeal its deregistration, which was brought in June.

TimesLIVE reported that the Electoral Commission (IEC) said it was deregistering BLF as a political party after the Freedom Front Plus (FF+) appealed against its registration because it excluded membership based on race.

According to Section 16(1)(c) of the Electoral Commission Act (Act 51 of 1996), the IEC may not register a political party that excludes membership based on race, colour or ethnicity.