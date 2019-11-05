Julius Malema stands by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on controversial Springbok tweets
EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has earned the support of party leader Julius Malema, after the backlash he received for his controversial tweets.
Ndlozi was slammed by South Africans, including rapper AKA, when he acknowledged Springbok captain Siya Kolisi for the national rugby team's world cup win, but excluded the rest of the team.
Ndlozi said other members of the squad could get their congratulations from Prince Harry.
In another post, he said Kolisi lifting the Webb Ellis trophy was an example of black excellence, not a picture of racial unity.
We call this #BlackExcellence, NOT RACIAL UNITY. Because we recognize that Siya lifts a trophy for the most unequal nation in the world. A place where the white minority lives everyday from the exploitation of blacks. He is part of this reality even as he lifts this trophy! pic.twitter.com/osdos6Vmyr— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 4, 2019
He added that the EFF would push back “against efforts to pull a 1994/1996" and “will not take the sleeping tablets of rugby euphoria again”.
We are pushing against all efforts to pull a 1994/1996 on us AGAIN. We will not take the sleeping tablets of Rugby euphoria AGIAN. We will be better than our parents; we choose to feel the PAINFUL TRUTH of our wretched conditions— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 4, 2019
WE REFUSE UNITY WITHOUT EQUALITY AND THE LAND
Ndlozi also fired shots at author Stephen Grootes for his article about Ndlozi's “attempt to rain on the Boks' and SA's parade”.
Little white boy creating a picture that it’s us vs. Siya. Perfect white supremacists strategy to appeal to black on black violence as a way to resolve a legitimate criticism of false racial unity in South Africa. He wants a Boipatong on us. https://t.co/98XyhMRpb9— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 4, 2019
'The Grinch who stole Christmas'
The DA's parliamentary leader, John Steenhuisen, also weighed in on the buzz around the EFF spokesperson's comments.
He said Ndlozi was upset because South Africans of all cultures and races were celebrating something together, labelling Ndlozi “the Grinch who stole Christmas”.
Malema's support
On Twitter, Malema offered his unconditional support to Ndlozi, retweeting his messages.
“I don’t know why Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is trending but I agree with him,” he wrote, using a meme of Bonang Matheba.
I don’t know why @MbuyiseniNdlozi is trending but I agree with him. #Ndlozi pic.twitter.com/zVnj50wyIq— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 4, 2019