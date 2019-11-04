NMBay deputy mayor 'threatened' not to vote against Bobani

Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Thsonono Buyeye received a threatening phone call and text message telling him not to support the motion to remove mayor Mongameli Bobani.

He received the threats during an adjournment of the council meeting on Monday.

Buyeye said: “Received a call as well as an SMS. But I've been advised not to talk further on the matter”.

He declined to share a screenshot of the text message.

Four councillors who spoke to HeraldLIVE said Buyeye was rattled by the threats.

As a result, the council meeting was delayed as party whips were locked in a meeting.

When approached for comment, Bobani said he was unaware of the threats.

“But it is very bad,” he said.