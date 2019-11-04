DA's John Steenhuisen labels Ndlozi 'the Grinch who stole Christmas' after Springbok tweet
DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen is the latest to weigh in on Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's divisive Springbok tweets.
In a series of tweets on Saturday, Ndlozi congratulated Springbok captain Siya Kolisi for winning the Rugby World Cup in Japan, but said the rest of the team must “get their congratulations from Prince Harry”.
Ndlozi added that the win did not change the country's colonial history.
Congratulations to #SiyaKolisi... the rest go get your congratulations from Prince Harry— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 2, 2019
Aggg please, today is England vs. England. I mean during 2010 World Cup the settlers had both flags in their homes & cars. It’s a win win for them because they are still England at heart!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 2, 2019
You should be focused on removing apartheid statues
Nna am watching @KaizerChiefs #Andizi https://t.co/eqkrMwsqhS
It is actually tragic that you get excited to have minority black representation when blacks are a majority in this country; in AFRICA! Mxm... till when will you live a lie?— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) November 2, 2019
In an interview on Jacaranda, Steenhuisen said Ndlozi was upset because South Africans of all cultures and races were celebrating something together.
“I think what gives the parties like the EFF and people like Mr Ndlozi chest pains is when they see South Africans of all cultures, all races, celebrating something together, because the EFF speaks to the haters.
“That's why they get very upset when they see South Africans pulling together, because it doesn't play into their narrative of division,” said Steenhuisen.
“Mr Ndlozi needs to stop being the grinch who stole Christmas and let South Africa really enjoy this special moment that's been given to us by Siya Kolisi and the Springboks.”