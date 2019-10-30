Mongameli Bobani threatens to dock councillors’ salaries
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani says he will petition council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya to dock the salaries of councillors who are boycotting committee meetings.
This comes as committee meetings in the city have stalled as a result of several political parties refusing to attend meetings until the council appoints permanent executive directors...
