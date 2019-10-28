Phumzile van Damme rubbishes 'black exodus' message
DA MP Phumzile van Damme has rubbished rumours about an impending “black exodus” from the party.
This after a widely circulated WhatsApp message said Van Damme and other DA MPs, including Solly Msimanga and Makashule Gana, were going to hold a media briefing at party headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday to announce their resignations.
Van Damme, who has been vocal about the current goings-on in the DA, said the message was “nonsense” written by “ a very bored person”.
There is some very bored person who wrote this and thought to circulate it. It’s nonsense. @Makashule @SollyMsimanga pic.twitter.com/pclo9QbkPA— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) October 23, 2019
“You’re next”— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) October 23, 2019
[ominous thriller music]
Me, intruiged, baffled, amused focusing on the work I was elected to do: pic.twitter.com/4V8IJZBwqH
Previously, Van Damme denied rumours that there was “race war” in the party, saying the claims were “lazy thinking”.
There is no black caucus. Contrary to popular belief, black people aren’t a homogeneous group, we are have agency and are capable of individual thought. There is no “race war,” as some lazy thinking would have it.— Phumzile Van Damme (@zilevandamme) October 6, 2019
