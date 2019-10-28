Politics

Phumzile van Damme rubbishes 'black exodus' message

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 28 October 2019
The DA's Phumzile van Damme
The DA's Phumzile van Damme
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Jaco Marais

DA MP Phumzile van Damme has rubbished rumours about an impending “black exodus” from the party.

This after a widely circulated WhatsApp message said Van Damme and other DA MPs, including Solly Msimanga and Makashule Gana, were going to hold a media briefing at party headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday to announce their resignations.

Van Damme, who has been vocal about the current goings-on in the DA, said the message was “nonsense” written by “ a very bored person”.

Previously, Van Damme denied rumours that there was “race war” in the party, saying the claims were “lazy thinking”.

