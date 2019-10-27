Close friend of slain ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa shot in the arm

A close friend of slain ANC Youth League secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa was shot in the arm on Saturday, KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed.

Police spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker told TimesLIVE on Sunday that Thabiso Zulu sustained a minor injury in the arm after being shot at the weekend.

“He was treated and discharged from hospital,” Naicker said.

He said police were yet to take a statement from Zulu.

“We were contacted by the hospital to tell us that he was shot. We could not get hold of him to take a statement, but he has called us and he will contact us so we can take a statement.”

Zulu blew the whistle on alleged corruption involving a municipal tender at Umzimkhulu that ballooned from R4m to R37m‚ which he claimed was behind Magaqa’s murder.

Before his murder‚ Magaqa had passed on documentation to the Hawks that allegedly proved corruption in the tender for upgrading Umzimkhulu Memorial Hall.

TimesLIVE reported in 2018 that Zulu was headed to court to demand protection after a threat assessment found that his life was in danger.

Zulu‚ who testified before the Moerane Commission of Inquiry into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal‚ told TimesLIVE then that he was busy finalising court papers.