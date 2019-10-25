DA falling apart but ANC will live another 100 years: Paul Mashatile

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile on Friday said the DA was falling apart while the ANC was going strong.

Mashatile was talking at the Joseph Gerard Centre, an old age home in Alexandra, where he donated his birthday cake to the gogos and mkhulus.

His visit was part of the ANC's celebration of Oliver Tambo's birthday and commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Morogoro conference.

The former arts and culture minister told the elderly that good care was being taken of the ANC of Tambo, which he built up over 30 years as the organisation's longest-serving president.