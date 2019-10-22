DA scrambles to manage Herman Mashaba fallout

PREMIUM

Scrambling to manage the fallout after the resignation of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, the DA’s national leaders will convene an urgent meeting on Wednesday.



With its grip on the Johannesburg municipality on shaky ground as it battles a tumultuous relationship with the EFF, DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the federal executive (FedEx) would meet to assess the impact of Mashaba’s resignation...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.