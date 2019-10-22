Politics

DA scrambles to manage Herman Mashaba fallout

PREMIUM
By Claudi Mailovich, Amil Umraw and Emile Bosch - 22 October 2019

Scrambling to manage the fallout after the resignation of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, the DA’s national leaders will convene an urgent meeting on Wednesday.

With its grip on the Johannesburg municipality on shaky ground as it battles a tumultuous relationship with the EFF, DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said the federal executive (FedEx) would meet to assess the impact of Mashaba’s resignation...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

ASHG 2019 Annual Meeting Preview
H3ABioNet Pan African Bioinformatics Network for H3Africa

Most Read

X