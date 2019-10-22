Athol Trollip for Joburg mayor? Bantu Holomisa says yes, 'he is experienced'
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa has endorsed Athol Trollip for the position of Johannesburg mayor, after Herman Mashaba's resignation.
Holomisa said Helen Zille, the newly elected federal council chairperson of the DA, should recommend Trollip, as he was experienced.
Trollip served as mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay from 2016. He was ousted in 2018 after a vote of no confidence by opposition parties, TimesLIVE reported.
#HermanMashaba RESIGNS .Madam Zille should recommend Trollip to replace Mashaba . At least he has some experience .— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) October 21, 2019
Mashaba, who was Johannesburg mayor for three years, resigned on Monday. He said while Zille's election on Sunday was a victory for some, he would not work with party members who did not share his pro-poor views.
“The election of Helen Zille as federal council chairperson represents a victory for people in the DA who stand opposed to my beliefs and value system. I cannot reconcile myself with a group of people who believe that race is irrelevant in the discussion of inequality and poverty in SA in 2019.”