Jacob Zuma delays Zondo showing

Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear before the state capture inquiry for the second time next month.

In a short announcement yesterday, the commission's chairperson, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, said Zuma's second-round of testimony had been set down for five days, from November 11 to 15.

He said Zuma had been expected to appear before the commission next week, but his lawyers said they were now busy with legal matters arising from the recent Pietermaritzburg high court decision dismissing the former president's application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case.

It appears the commission has not yet set down witnesses to take the stand in Zuma's absence next week. Zondo said the commission may only resume on October 28, should no witnesses be scheduled.