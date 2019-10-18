EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi trolls Pravin Gordhan with load-shedding song
While the return of load-shedding has been met with outrage in SA, the EFF's national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been having fun trolling public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and his team.
On Thursday Eskom announced that due to “protecting the power system from a total collapse or blackout”, stage 2 load-shedding would be implemented between 9:00 and 21:00 as an urgent measure to reduce at least 2,000MW from the power utility, TimesLIVE reported.
Wasting no time, Ndlozi took to Twitter to troll the embattled minister with a classic Joshua Doore spoof.
“You've got an uncle in the load-shedding business, Pravin Gordhan ... and Cyril [Ramaphosa].”
Listen to the hilarious tune below:
Nazo... #Loadshedding pic.twitter.com/ekFo1GaaI9— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) October 17, 2019
Load-shedding on Friday
TimesLIVE reported that Eskom’s acting CEO Jabu Mabuza said the power utility would implement stage one load-shedding on Friday, adding that he did not foresee the need for further power cuts thereafter.
Eskom on Friday, however, stated that from 12 noon on Friday, they would be forced to revert to stage 2 load-shedding, due to further issues at Medupi power station.
Reactions
The tune was met with mixed reactions... here is a snapshot of some of them.
On Instagram, user Melanie Burgers was quick to remind Ndlozi of his uncle who is, allegedly, in the cigarette business.