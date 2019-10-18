DA, ACDP and COPE turn to courts over cancelled council meeting
The DA in Nelson Mandela Bay, along with the ACDP and COPE, will turn to the courts to force the council to convene.
The parties will also petition the national government and the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) to intervene in the metro...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.