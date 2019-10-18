DA, ACDP and COPE turn to courts over cancelled council meeting

PREMIUM

The DA in Nelson Mandela Bay, along with the ACDP and COPE, will turn to the courts to force the council to convene.



The parties will also petition the national government and the provincial department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) to intervene in the metro...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.