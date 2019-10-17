Councillor accused of meddling in SMME projects

PREMIUM

A former SMME business forum chair in Ward 12 has accused ward councillor Sharlene Davids of interference after he was ousted in what he called an illegal meeting.



Jabez Shaw accused Davids of involving herself in SMMEs’ business by favouring certain businesses to get projects in her ward...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.