Athol Trollip backed by five DA leaders for top job

PREMIUM

Five DA provincial leaders are backing Athol Trollip for the DA chair of the federal council position, as the party gears up for the crucial election on Sunday.



They have described him as a man of the people, a good leader, bold and decisive, a seasoned politician, level-headed and the right person to help steer the DA into safer waters...

