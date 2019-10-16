DA forbids public campaigning ahead of weekend vote for top job

The DA has barred its leaders from publicly campaigning for the crucial position of chair of the federal council.

Former party leader Helen Zille is vying for the position, and will be competing against Athol Trollip, Mike Waters and Thomas Walters.

But the party told journalists on Wednesday that it had barred the candidates from running a public campaign.

This comes after a live public debate, organised by eNCA and scheduled for Wednesday evening, was cancelled at the 11th hour.