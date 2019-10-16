‘Blood will be spilt’ to save Bobani

Not even a bullet will stop us, the United Front in the Eastern Cape said on Tuesday, vowing to stop by any means the attempt to oust Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani.



UF provincial executive committee member Lungile Mxube, speaking at a media briefing in Port Elizabeth, promised that blood would be shed if necessary. ..

