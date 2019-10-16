‘Blood will be spilt’ to save Bobani
Not even a bullet will stop us, the United Front in the Eastern Cape said on Tuesday, vowing to stop by any means the attempt to oust Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani.
UF provincial executive committee member Lungile Mxube, speaking at a media briefing in Port Elizabeth, promised that blood would be shed if necessary. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.