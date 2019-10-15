Mongameli Bobani's R500m pledge to SMMEs a 'political promise'
The National Treasury says a pledge by Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani that almost R500m will be flowing to SMMEs over the next three years was just a “political promise”, with the decision not endorsed by the city's council.
Despite the Treasury's belief, Bobani signed a letter on October 9 with the metro SMME's Forum detailing that work worth R486m will be flowing to the businesses from November 1...
