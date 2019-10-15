Politics

Foot-dragging by metro ‘slowing delivery of housing’

By Nomazima Nkosi - 15 October 2019

Delays by the Nelson Mandela Bay metro in submitting crucial documents are hampering the provincial government’s efforts to build new houses for the needy and rectify others that have fallen into disrepair.

Human settlements MEC Nonkqubela Pieters said in a letter to  Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani that the holdups risked affecting the delivery of houses as well as the allocation of the housing subsidy development grant by the National Treasury...

