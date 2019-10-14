Holomisa won't stop Bobani axing, says Daniels

Regardless of UDM president Bantu Holomisa calling a meeting with national leaders of the coalition before Thursday’s council meeting, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Mongameli Bobani will still be removed, Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels said on Sunday.



Daniels said he did not believe his party president, Gayton McKenzie, would waste his time attending such a meeting when the decision to remove Bobani had already been taken...

