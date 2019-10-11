Jacob Zuma loses bid to quash arms deal trial
Former President Jacob Zuma has lost his bid to avoid prosecution for corruption charges on October 11 2019. Zuma will appear in the trial court on October 15 2019, when he will face corruption charges.
Former president Jacob Zuma's application for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case was on Friday dismissed with costs by the Pietermaritzburg high court.
He was in court to hear the ruling.
Just In: Former President Jacob Zuma’s application for a permanent stay of prosecution has been dismissed with cost. He will stand trial on Tuesday #ZumaTrial @TimesLIVE @yasantha pic.twitter.com/AHVYPp6Zb7— Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) October 11, 2019
It was a subdued court appearance. At 8.30am no supporters had arrived and only Black Land Forum and Zuma ally Andile Mngxitama and former KwaZulu-Natal agriculture MEC Meshack Radebe had arrived.
Leading Zuma supporter, Reverend Vusi Dube, who had organised rallies at the former president's previous court appearances, could not be reached for comment.
Former President Jacob Zuma arrives in court for the ruling that will determine if he goes on trial for corruption pic.twitter.com/oyuYFQn6hF— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) October 11, 2019
Judges Bhekisisa Mnguni, Thoba Poyo-Dlwati and Ester Steyn ruled against Zuma. He will now appear in the trial court on Tuesday where he will face corruption charges.
Zuma's legal team has been relying on the National Prosecuting Authority's 15-year delay to prosecute and political interference to secure a permanent stay of prosecution.
Zuma's co-accused, French arms company Thales, is also applying for a permanent stay of prosecution.
Thales is accused of agreeing to pay Zuma a yearly R500,000 bribe for protection from an investigation into the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.
The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma's former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.