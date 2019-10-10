Jacob Zuma's return to Zondo inquiry: What you need to know

The chairperson of the state capture inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo released the document with areas of interest that former president Jacob Zuma needs to address.

Here is what you need to know:

Speculation

The release of the document comes after speculation that the commission had sent Zuma questions he would be asked upon his return to the witness stand at the inquiry.

Business Day reported that the commission had submitted 80 questions to Zuma's legal representatives based on the allegations set out against him.

The article, entitled “Zuma to get a preview of nuke deal questions”, was published on October 4.

Zondo denial

TimesLIVE reported that the Zondo commission denied the claims, saying the report “certainly gives the impression that the commission has changed its decision on the question of whether Mr Zuma should be furnished questions before he appears before the commission”.

Zondo said the document was sent to Zuma's counsel in respect of an agreement reached between both parties when Zuma appeared before the commission in July.

“The terms of that agreement were announced publicly by myself. Counsel for Zuma and the head of the commission’s legal team were asked after I had announced the terms to confirm whether those were the terms of the agreement.

“They stood up here in public and confirmed those were the terms of the agreement. I asked [advocate Paul] Pretorius to give me the document he had sent once again.”