I’m the answer to lead the weakened DA – Athol Trollip

‘There’s a time to come and a time to go and Zille’s had both’

PREMIUM

DA heavyweight Athol Trollip has upped the ante as the race for the party’s second-in-command heats up, saying he is the right man to root out factionalism and ill-discipline within its ranks.



Trollip, his former party leader Helen Zille, deputy chair Thomas Walters and deputy chief whip Mike Waters are vying for the powerful position of federal council chair, which will be vacated by the outgoing James Selfe...

