Cape Town mayor heads into the cold to sign deal with Russian 'sister'

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato is heading to St Petersburg in November, expecting to return from Russia with love.

Plato’s three-day trip to the frozen north — St Petersburg’s lowest recorded November temperature is -22°C, and the average for the month is 2°C — will include the signing of a sister-city agreement with Cape Town.

He hopes the R165,000 trip will boost culture, investment, tourism and the film industry in both cities.