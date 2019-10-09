ANALYSIS | What does Bobani really want?
It all started seven days into his new role as mayor.
While he was still getting accustomed to his new leather chair, Mongameli Bobani set in motion his long-mooted plan to get rid of his nemesis, city manager Johann Mettler...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.