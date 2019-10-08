'I’m not stepping down' - Mmusi Maimane

PREMIUM

Confident, calm and seemingly unfazed by the calls for him to step down, embattled DA leader Mmusi Maimane on Monday said he would not resign as he had been elected by delegates at an elective congress – and not by individuals.



In arguably his toughest week at the helm of the official opposition, Maimane seemed focused when he embarked on an oversight visit in Komani...

