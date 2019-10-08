Duduzane lied to Zondo probe, says Thuli

PREMIUM

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela says former President Jacob Zuma’s son Duduzane is lying about her failure to give him an opportunity to respond to the damaging state capture claims against him.



Her investigators even offered to travel to Dubai to speak to him, she said on Monday, in response to testimony before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.