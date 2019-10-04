Floyd Shivambu calls Athol Trollip 'racist' in heated spat

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and the DA's federal chairperson, Athol Trollip, were embroiled in a heated spat on Thursday.

This after a Twitter user shared a video clip from 2011, in which EFF leader Julius Malema rejected a debate with then DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko. However, he vowed to “take on” Zille, who was party leader at the time.

The video resurfaced after Malema, ironically, rejected Zille’s invite to discuss the future of SA on her podcast, Tea with Helen, on Wednesday.

“Always flip-flopping! That’s all that the EFF and its leader are really good at,” said Trollip.

He also called Malema a “coward” for not accepting the invitation.