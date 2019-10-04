Floyd Shivambu calls Athol Trollip 'racist' in heated spat
EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and the DA's federal chairperson, Athol Trollip, were embroiled in a heated spat on Thursday.
This after a Twitter user shared a video clip from 2011, in which EFF leader Julius Malema rejected a debate with then DA parliamentary leader Lindiwe Mazibuko. However, he vowed to “take on” Zille, who was party leader at the time.
The video resurfaced after Malema, ironically, rejected Zille’s invite to discuss the future of SA on her podcast, Tea with Helen, on Wednesday.
“Always flip-flopping! That’s all that the EFF and its leader are really good at,” said Trollip.
He also called Malema a “coward” for not accepting the invitation.
Always flip flopping! That's all that the EFF and it's leader are really good at. https://t.co/MkZ7Xa3hJd— Athol Trollip (@AtholT) October 3, 2019
Shivambu did not take Trollip's comments lightly. He was quick to fire back, repeating Malema’s controversial words about “cutting the throat of whiteness”.
“We are proud that we have cut the throat of whiteness and that’s not flip-flopping,” he said.
The EFF is also good at ejecting racist Mayors who are still hurt and will use every little opportunity to hit back. We are proud that we have cut the throat of whiteness and that's not flip flopping: it's REAL. https://t.co/5FAS2dllA1— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) October 3, 2019
According to a News24 report, Malema used the term in 2018, when planning to try to remove Trollip as Nelson Mandela Bay mayor because of the colour of his skin.
“They will be touched, don’t worry. But we are starting with this whiteness.
“We are cutting the throat of whiteness. Trollip will not be a mayor after the 6th of April, if they give us that date,” Malema said.