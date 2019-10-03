'The DA needs to decide whether that's a fight it wants or not': Mmusi Maimane
“I am going to continue the fight that I have put forward and the DA needs to decide whether that's a fight it wants or not.”
These are the words of DA leader Mmusi Maimane, who has called for investigations into allegations about his house in Cape Town and a luxury car that was reportedly donated by former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste.
Last month, City Press and Rapport reported that Maimane “over-declared” a R3.85m property he lives in with his family. It is registered in the name of Durban businessman Wessel Jacobs.
On Sunday, Rapport newspaper alleged that he received a Toyota Fortuner from Jooste.
However, Maimane denied the allegation, saying it was a “smear campaign” against him.
The smear campaign continues. These are gutless individuals who will not be named and instead spread lies about me and my family.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 29, 2019
I have always sought to build a South Africa for All.
I remain committed to that vision, regardless of how uncomfortable it may make others feel.
Speaking on eNCA, he dismissed both claims, saying he will continue fighting to prove his innocence.
“The political fight in this country is way, way, way too important. It can never be surrendered to a few people.
“We must always continue ... in the country when people oppose you, they can use whatever means and they can run whatever campaign, but it is too important a struggle to surrender ... I will continue to fight for it.”
Mmusi Maimane has called for investigations into allegations about his house in Cape Town and a car he drove that was apparently donated by disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Marcus Jooste. #Upfront Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/j5kK8YiDkE— eNCA (@eNCA) October 2, 2019
Prioritised probe
DA acting federal chair Thomas Walters told Business Day on Tuesday that the party's internal finance committee, tasked with the probe, will do a fact check regarding Maimane's resources and if there is anything to report, it will go to the party’s federal executive.
Walters said he feels the allegations come from “anonymous leaks” aimed at painting a particular picture of Maimane, adding that getting facts is the best way to handle the situation.