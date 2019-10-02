'My wife convinced me to come clean' - tearful state capture witness denies testifying to avoid prosecution

Police whistleblower Col Dhanajaya Naidoo denied that he turned himself over to the Hawks in 2011 to avoid prosecution for his role in looting Crime Intelligence's secret service account.

Naidoo, who is in witness protection, spent his fourth and last day testifying in camera at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday. He apologised for what he did while employed in Crime Intelligence.

Naidoo was a self-confessed “lackey” of former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and secret service account manager Solomon Lazarus. His testimony detailed how he, Mdluli, Lazarus and other officials illegally used millions of rands from the secret service account to upgrade their homes, pay bribes, travel overseas and purchase luxury vehicles.

Naidoo became emotional and cried as he testified about his experience in witness protection. He, his wife and two children have been in the programme for eight years.