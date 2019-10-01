State shelled out R5m employing family of Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli

They allegedly used the recruitment process to appoint dozens of friends and family members into high-ranking posts, although some were ordinary civilians.

Naidoo was put in charge of handling seven agents who he identified as members of Mdluli's family.

"I was tasked with handling their claims for salaries, medical claims, vehicles," he said.

He said four of Mdluli's family members were appointed in the Crime Intelligence cyber crime unit. Naidoo said he did not know what they did operationally because he only handled their administrative needs. He said they were tasked to run a covert internet cafe.

"I was responsible for setting up this front company. The amount to set up the internet cafe was about R75,000. I don’t think they had a particular knowledge of computers. They went for a basic training course regarding computers. This was paid for out of the secret service account. This cyber crime unit, I believe they should have some sort of expertise to work within this environment," Naidoo said.

Another family member was also appointed to the same unit, but Naidoo said he hardly reported to work.

"On numerous occasions when compiling these claims I would see from petrol slips that he travelled to Mpumalanga, another province in which he is based. He would be away from work for extended periods," Naidoo said.