Spy boss Richard Mdluli rented out his own property as a Crime Intelligence safe house

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli allegedly pocketed up to R7,000 a month by renting out his Western Cape home as a safe house to the division which he headed.

Mdluli also had exclusive access to a posh "safe house" in the Clearwater Estate, Boksburg, which came fully furnished at the expense of Crime Intelligence's secret service account.

This is according to Crime Intelligence officer Col Dhanajaya Naidoo, who told the state capture inquiry that he had personal knowledge of how safe houses were "abused" by Mdluli during his tenure in 2010.

Information obtained from Naidoo, who is in a witness protection programme, in 2011 resulted in the Hawks launching 11 investigations into Mdluli and other senior officials. The investigations were in relation to a host of alleged crimes committed during their tenures at the intelligence division of the police.

Naidoo previously described himself as a "lackey" to Mdluli and Solomon Lazarus, the former finance officer in charge of the secret service account.