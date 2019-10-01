Mzansi wants Helen Zille to sip some tea with Julius Malema

Helen Zille's podcast Tea with Helen has proved to be so hot that Mzansi wants her to pass the invitation to EFF leader Julius Malema.

The podcast, which has garnered more than 3,000 subscribers, was launched in August and airs on YouTube, iTunes and Spotify.

Its purpose is to engage in conversations with those who disagree with the former Western Cape premier's views.

On Monday, fans on social media were given the power to vote between former president Thabo Mbeki and Malema as the next guest — and Juju was the winner.