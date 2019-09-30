Politicians react to Mmusi Maimane's 'Steinhoff-sponsored car' scandal: 'Hope you enjoyed church today'
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has raised eyebrows after allegations that he drove a Steinhoff-sponsored SUV, despite being warned not to.
The claims were published in Rapport. The paper claimed that the car was given to Maimane during the 2016 elections by Markus Jooste, former CEO of Steinhoff. Investments worth billions were lost when the company faced allegations of insider trading and accounting fraud, causing its share price to drop. Jooste resigned after “irregularities” at the company were flagged.
Rapport said the DA claimed that after the Steinhoff revelations were made, the car was returned.
Maimane has refuted the allegations, taking to Twitter to call the report a smear campaign.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has raised eyebrows on social media after allegations that he drove a Steinhoff-sponsored SUV, despite being warned not to.The claims were published in Rapport. The paper said the car was given to Maimane during the 2016 elections by Markus Jooste, former CEO of Steinhoff. Rapport claimed that after alleged irregularities at Steinhoff came to light, the car was returned.
The smear campaign continues. These are gutless individuals who will not be named and instead spread lies about me and my family.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) September 29, 2019
I have always sought to build a South Africa for All.
I remain committed to that vision, regardless of how uncomfortable it may make others feel.
Members of the EFF and ANC did not miss the opportunity to weigh in on the report and its implications for the leader of the opposition.
Here's a look at some of the shade that was thrown.
If you think Steinhoff only funded the DA with a car, think again!— Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) September 29, 2019
What is important about the story is not so much that Markus Jooste gifted Maimane with a White Fortuner. Rather, that Steinhoff funded DA. What we should be asking is how much & for how long? My guess: Millions!
Go tla loka bafanas @MmusiMaimane, hope you enjoyed church today.— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 29, 2019
Hola Mjita @MmusiMaimane, O sharp? pic.twitter.com/cKDgL3HAXf— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) September 29, 2019
Harvard on the horizon...? https://t.co/DoWzZOLhZb— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) September 29, 2019
Listen to the latest episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly
Will the DA’s identity crisis dethrone Maimane?
For more episodes, click here.
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcast | Pocket Casts | Player.fm