Ramaphosa's Bosasa brush-off is 'dodging accountability', says Maimane

By THABO MOKONE - 29 September 2019
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has threatened legal action over what he says is President Cyril Ramaphosa's evasiveness over the Bosasa donation to his presidential campaign.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of "dodging accountability" over a R3m donation to the ANC by controversial company African Global Operations, previously Bosasa.

Ramaphosa this week told Maimane in a letter that his questions to him over the R3m donation to the ANC fell outside "the mandate or responsibilities of the president of the Republic of SA".

Maimane wrote to Ramaphosa last week, seeking his response to a follow-up question the DA leader asked in the National Assembly on August 22 over the Bosasa donation.

During that session of the house, Ramaphosa asked Maimane to hand over a letter drafted by former ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize in which he thanked Bosasa for the donation.

