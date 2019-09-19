New CFO top of Nelson Mandela Bay council agenda

As soon as the Nelson Mandela Bay council reconvenes, the appointment of a permanent CFO is at the top of its agenda.

The council, which has been in recess for the last six weeks, is expected to sit on Friday September 27.

Councillors were on a break in preparation for Wednesday’s Ward 20 by-election, which ran smoothly and was won by the ANC's Morris Ngabase.

All four voting stations – Kwazakhele hostel hall, Kwazakhele High School, JK Zondi High School and Nkuthalo Primary School – were a hive of activity, with parties blaring music from speakers.

By 2pm, the Kwazakhele hostel hall had recorded the highest number of voters.

Presiding officer Namhla Gotshana said voting had started on time.

The ward councillor position became vacant after convicted fraudster Bongo Nombiba began serving his five-year jail sentence.

The council seat gained from the by-election will play a key role in changing the power dynamics in the council.

At present, the governing coalition – which has a combined 54 seats, plus the EFF’s six seats – needs the support of at least one councillor from the opposition to hold a meeting.

Meanwhile, when the council convenes, it is expected to pass a plan to create a position for a new executive director to head the roads and transport department.

At present, roads and transport, and infrastructure and engineering, are headed by a single executive director.

Other important matters to be debated in committee meetings and the council include:

● The service delivery agreement between the city and Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA);

● The contract between the municipality and the MBDA;

● The appointment of a new board; and

● The appointment of a COO and executive directors for sports and recreation, public health, economic development and tourism, human settlements, electricity and energy, infrastructure and engineering, corporate services and human resources.

Meanwhile, the DA has submitted motions for the removal of mayor Mongameli Bobani, chief whip Bicks Ndoni and speaker Buyelwa Mafaya.

The motions were, however, not included in the agenda for debate on August 15.

DA caucus leader Athol Trollip said they expected their motions to be debated at the next meeting.

“The matter remains before council, the speaker has used every trick in the book to keep it off the order paper,” he said.

“This city cannot afford another day with Bobani and the speaker at the helm.”