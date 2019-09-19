ANC retains Kwazakhele Ward 20

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has retained Ward 20 in Kwazakhele following Tuesday's by-election.

Morris Ngabase received an overwhelming 2,088 votes making him the clear winner out of all the candidates who contested.

Ngabase takes over from convicted ANC councillor Bongo Nombiba who is serving a sentence of fraud at St Albans prison.

Other parties that contested included the DA, UDM, EFF, ACDP, the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party and independent candidate Mfundo Ngcelwane.

On Tuesday Ngabase said the ANC was the only party that could change people's lives and that he wanted to do so by bringing job opportunities to the ward.

"We've got a crime problem in the ward and I want to help residents create co-operatives because if people are busy and have jobs, crime decreases," Ngabase said.