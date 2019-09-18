WATCH | EFF clashes with DA in parliament as debate gets nasty

Things took a left turn on Tuesday as EFF MPs clashed with DA MPs in parliament during a debate.

According to a News24 report, the debate on the in-sourcing of private workers quickly turned nasty when EFF leader Julius Malema focused his attention towards DA's Ghaleb Cachalia.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Malema can be seen talking to Cachalia and waving his hand in his face.

EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee can also be seen approaching Cachalia and pointing his finger at the seated MP repeatedly.