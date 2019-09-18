Politics

WATCH | EFF clashes with DA in parliament as debate gets nasty

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 18 September 2019
EFF leader Julius Malema waved his hand at DA MP Ghaleb Cachalia's face in parliament yesterday as the debate on the in-sourcing of private workers turned nasty.
Image: Alaister Russell

Things took a left turn on Tuesday as EFF MPs clashed with DA MPs in parliament during a debate.

According to a News24 report, the debate on the in-sourcing of private workers quickly turned nasty when EFF leader Julius Malema focused his attention towards DA's Ghaleb Cachalia.

In a video that is doing the rounds on social media, Malema can be seen talking to Cachalia and waving his hand in his face.

EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee can also be seen approaching Cachalia and pointing his finger at the seated MP repeatedly.

After the tension eased, DA chief whip John Steenhuisen said the incident was a "gross violation" of parliamentary procedure and asked if presiding officer Madala Ntombela would investigate it.

"What has just happened here is a gross violation of the rules of parliament. It is not acceptable for members to be threatened the way they have been threatened," said Steenhuisen.

In response, EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said: "I don't know what must be investigated."

"Because people were talking to each other here. Do we investigate people talking to each other these days?"

Taking to social media, Cachalia called the EFF "fascist" for their approach.

"Malema resorted to flinging expletives. This [is] how fascists roll," he said.

