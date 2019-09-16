Bay boasts third-cheapest electricity tariffs of all metros
Nelson Mandela Bay has come out third-cheapest for prepaid and credit electricity tariffs of all metros in SA.
An analysis by The Herald of tariffs across the country’s eight metros has found R1,000 of prepaid electricity will get you 522 units in the Bay...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.